Manchester United eyeing academy signings with players on trial



Manchester United are heating up their academy recruitment ahead of next season by bringing in trialists in recent weeks.

United’s u18s recent draw with Derby County saw Dante Plunkett feature on the bench, just a couple weeks after another trialist, Mason Cotcher, made an appearance.

Youth followers looking to catch an early eye of Plunkett were left disappointed as the 16 year old did not make it off the bench for Adam Lawrence’s side as they dropped points for the first time this season.

Previously with Aston Villa, Plunkett is currently without a club and looking to impress United during his trial, which could see him yet turn out in their next fixture.

Plunkett is a full back with experience playing higher up the pitch in midfield as well.

United’s interest in the market doesn’t stop there though as The Daily Mail report “Sheffield United’s teenage goalkeeper Luke Faxon is attracting interest from United.”

“The Blades have offered him a long term deal but United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in him.”

Faxon is an 18 year old keeper who is currently playing in Sheffield United’s u21s squad.

A tall presence between the sticks, the potential signing of Faxon would see him as an addition to an already stacked keeper group, including Elyh Harrison and Tom Myles.

These latest moves follow Cotcher’s substitute appearance on trial in a 4-0 win over Leeds United.

Having already impressed on trial at Arsenal, Cotcher seems to be keeping his options open and played well during his brief involvement, being involved in two quick chances.

It is unclear yet if United will secure the signing of any of Plunkett, Faxon, or Cotcher but it is clear that the academy hierarchy are already looking towards next season’s recruitment.

