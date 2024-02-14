Manchester United target Gleison Bremer’s former manager believes the defender would prosper for an English team

Gleison Bremer’s former boss, Moreno Longo, has claimed that top clubs such as Manchester United are right to harbour an interest in the player’s services in the summer.

The manager coached Bremer when he broke through at Torino and won the best defender in Italy award in 2022.

The Brazilian defender has had a strong season to date at current club Juventus, as they sit second in the Serie A table. He has been playing regularly in a miserly defence that has conceded just 15 goals in 24 games.

Due to his form, the centre back has attracted the interest of some of Europe’s biggest teams and in January it was revealed by Italian sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio that Manchester United had been scouting the player for months.

Now, Bremer’s former boss has weighed in on the player’s progress and where his future may lie.

Speaking on the telephone to TuttoJuve.com, Longo discussed the interest from English clubs in his former player, including Manchester United.

Elaborating on the issue of a transfer to United or another Premier League side, he gave his seal of approval.

“I’m not good at numbers and evaluations of players, if I were a coach of those teams I would look for that type of defender”.

The former coach justified his decision by claiming that, “he has an overwhelming physicality and he plays dominant football. I would always want that”.

The Italian website then asked if the former manager of Torino might be a little biased as he used to manage the player, to which he replied, “it could be, but with work and seriousness he managed to win the place. When I arrived at Toro, he was a bit on the fringes. Lyanco (Torino defender) was the starting centre back but I put my trust in him (Bremer), because I saw great qualities in him to become a very important defender. He knew how to seize the opportunity”.

Finally, when asked about a price of €70-80m, Longo was a little uncertain that the player should be so expensive but went on to pay one more compliment to him by asserting “it is difficult today to try to give a price of this kind on a defender, but we are talking about one of the most important and the price to get him could be equally high”.

Reportedly the Old Lady have already set their valuation of €70m for the Brazil international and United were reported to even be interested in selling Casemiro to fund a move for his compatriot in the January window.

Whilst this did not happen, just last week it was relayed by The Peoples Person that United are still very much interested in the player in the summer window to bolster their defence.

With an ageing group of centre backs, United will certainly look to lower the age and simultaneously strengthen the quality of this department. With INEOS’ deal being ratified by the Premier League yesterday, with FA approval expected to follow, the new part owners should soon be able to put more concrete transfer plans in place.