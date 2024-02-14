Radek Vitek keeps a third clean sheet in four games as he continues dazzling start to life in League Two

Manchester United’s on loan goalkeeper, Radek Vitek, has continued his fantastic to start to life in League Two with Accrington Stanley as his side ran out 2-0 winners versus AFC Wimbledon.

The Czech goalkeeper kept his third clean sheet in four games as The ‘Owd Reds responded perfectly to their loss at the weekend against MK Dons.

In an even game, where both sides had 14 shots, Accrington edged the score 2-0 and the possession stats with 53%.

Second half goals from Jack Nolan and Benjamin Woods sealed the victory.

Of much more interest to United fans however was yet another dazzling performance from the giant academy keeper.

The 2022 Youth Cup winner has taken to life in League Two like a duck to water and looks like he has played 40 games instead of the four he has managed to play since his loan move last month.

Vitek was awarded with a score of 8.1 on Sofascore for his night’s work.

He made four saves, three of which were from inside the penalty area.

In the first half, the keeper used his sizeable frame to strong effect as he was able to bat away a cross that almost drifted into the bottom right hand corner of the goal.

The highlight of the 20 year old’s night was a quick fire double save from a free kick that preserved his side’s 1-0 lead. The ball was floated in and the keeper had lightning quick reflexes to parry away a header from close range before saving the rebound with his feet.

He also claimed three high balls in his area to help ease the pressure on his defence.

Vitek had 48 touches of the ball and a passing accuracy of 61% with only a third of his long balls finding their target.

Nonetheless, Accrington Stanley will be much more concerned about the big man’s ability to keep the ball out of the net and that he did just that to great effect on Tuesday night.

The result sees Accrington continue their decent form and despite being 12th in the table, they now only lie six points off the playoff spots.

Vitek will be looking to keep yet another clean sheet when his side travel to Colchester on Saturday afternoon.