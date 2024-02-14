Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given Erik ten Hag till the end of the season to prove himself



Manchester United won their third consecutive Premier League game on Sunday, thereby cutting the gap with Aston Villa to five points and they are six behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Erik ten Hag ended his away day jinx and the race for Champions League football is back on with club legend Paul Scholes tipping the Red Devils to finish above both Villa and Spurs.

The Dutchman’s position was said to be on shaky grounds following the disastrous first-half of the campaign which saw the 20-time English league champions crash out of Europe and bow out in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

INEOS, whose 25 percent stake has been ratified by both the Premier League and English FA, are set to take charge of sporting affairs of the club.

INEOS want results

A new CEO is already in place and Dan Ashworth is set to join as the Football Director while a head of recruitment is soon to be appointed.

Ten Hag’s future was supposed to the topic of discussion once all the behind-the-scene changes were completed.

The British petrochemical giants are desperate to kick-off their regime by qualifying for the Champions League and not qualifying could sound the death knell for the former Ajax coach.

This recent upturn in form was what Sir Jim Ratcliffe was expecting considering the injured players coming back in but two of them could already be out once again.

Football Insider have claimed that the British billionaire has given Ten Hag time till the end of the season to hit all the goals.

Unless the club’s form goes downhill again, the Dutch manager is expected to see out the season at least with finding a coach mid-way through the season said to be a difficult proposition.

“Erik ten Hag has been given until the end of the season to prove himself to new Man United investors Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company, sources have told Football Insider.

EtH’s future

“The 54-year-old will remain in the hot seat until May at least – unless drastic results force what is now seen as an unlikely change.

“It is believed Ratcliffe and INEOS will back Ten Hag for now but are yet to make up their minds on keeping him long-term.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the new investors are wary about installing a new boss mid-season.”

Fans and Ten Hag will be hoping the team can carry on in the same vein. The current boss ended the club’s six-year trophy drought last term and many are desperate to see him achieve success at Old Trafford.