Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives FA approval for Manchester United minority takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company INEOS will officially become a minority owner of Manchester United now that his takeover has received the official stamp of approval.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X that the Football Association has officially approved Ratcliffe’s stake in Man United.

At the end of December, The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe had reached an agreement with the club over the acquisition of a 25% stake 13 months after the Glazers began exploring the complete or partial sale of United.

Upon receiving the United board’s approval for the sale, the INEOS chief received the green light he needed in order to take control of the club’s football operations.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, INEOS has taken an active involvement in the club’s sporting operations despite the takeover deal not yet being ratified.

This included appointing Omar Berrada as the club’s Chief Executive Officer following the departure of Richard Arnold. Berrada spearheaded the recent on-field success of Manchester City, serving as CEO before being lured to Old Trafford.

Still, Ratcliffe’s influence doesn’t end there, with United’s new billionaire co-owner also leading the search for a new Sporting Director, with the likes of Dan Ashworth on the club’s radar.

Outside of personnel changes, Ratcliffe is also determined to improve the club’s neglected infrastructure. This includes transforming Old Trafford into the “Wembley of the north“, and turning the deteriorating stadium into a world-class venue.

Another item on the agenda is the Carrington training complex. With INEOS deeming Carrington’s facilities insufficient, the United minority shareholders are reportedly considering the possibility of leaving Carrington for fresh pastures.

Last week, while in town to pay his respects at United’s Munich Memorial, Ratcliffe decided to also spend some time at Carrington; his third visit in the past month.

Clearly taking his new footballing project seriously, Ratcliffe’s plans for United are reportedly so large that some at the club are believed to be “in the dark” with regard to the potential structural changes.

Now, with the FA’s approval, Ratcliffe and INEOS have overcome the final hurdle to officially becoming United’s newest shareholders. Given the speed and intensity with which they have already begun planning their transformation at the club, United fans will be hopeful that their transformation will be swift and effective.