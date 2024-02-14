Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s audacious plan for Old Trafford’s redevelopment hammered by football finance expert



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come in at Old Trafford like a breath of fresh air, already putting his prints on decisions at Manchester United.

After some executive hirings, firings, and more to come, the next big thing on his agenda, which is more in the long term, is the future of Old Trafford.

Grand plans to make it the “Wembley of the North” have already been laid out but acting on them is a different thing entirely.

Besides the obvious logistical issues with regard to available space, the funding is a huge obstacle since the stadium has been left to rot by the Glazers’ apathy and incompetence.

Sir Jim has already committed around £300 million to its redevelopment but that is merely a drop in the ocean in comparison to what it needs.

In an interview with Football Insider, finance expert Kieran Maguire has hit out at Ratcliffe’s audacious plan to “crowdfund” the project.

It is worth noting that the idea started from the supporter trust wanting to help the funding project in return for minority ownership of the club.

However, Maguire says that it is a “very cheeky” move by Ratcliffe if it goes ahead since fans would effectively foot the bill for a service they should already be getting.

Furthermore, the prospect of owning shares was also dismissed by him, saying that in the grand scheme of things they wouldn’t mean anything as it has been done before and “it didn’t really work”.

Maguire hammered this idea as “rich exploiting the poor” and it would be “very harsh” if this path was taken instead of alternative routes.

Ultimately, if there is a deal to be done between the supporters doing this willingly and Ratcliffe, then it shouldn’t be a huge bone of contention.

It looks like United finally have an owner who cares as much as the fans do, probably because Sir Jim is a boyhood United fan as well.

Anything that can get the wheel turning on Old Trafford’s redevelopment which is long overdue should be welcomed as long as it satisfies all relevant parties.

