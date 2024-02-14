Spanish Federation to decide fate of Mason-Greenwood Jude Bellingham case



Manchester United sold or loaned out plenty of academy graduates during the summer transfer window.

Mason Greenwood was one of them, joining Getafe in La Liga and he has enjoyed his Spanish stint so far, scoring seven times and providing five assists as well.

He has faced fan vitriol as seen in a game against Osasuna while he recently made the news after Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham called him a ‘r-pist’, which got picked by the television cameras.

The 22-year-old was charged with “attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm” in January 2022.

Greenwood-Bellingham controversy

Getafe complained to La Liga regarding the incident and the league even hired a lip-reader to ascertain the truth.

The United academy graduate refused to make a fuss about it but the matter was further complicated when La Liga referred the matter to the Spanish FA.

As per Marca, this represents a unique situation for the Spanish federation and could set major precedents moving forward.

Usually, Spanish teams do not report beyond what is mentioned in the referee’s minutes and it seems to be an unwritten law.

But with Getafe adamant, La Liga have been forced to report to the Spanish FA and Real Madrid are puzzled and will be displeased if an on-field verbal spat leads to a major sanction.

“The punishment, if found guilty, is a sanction but it is not made clear as to the nature of it and it is likely to be decided in around two weeks.

“The first thing that Competition does is appoint an investigating judge who collects the information that he deems outside the document presented , in this case by LaLiga at the request of Getafe.

Spanish FA under pressure

“All parties involved will be called and consulted regarding what happened. The ball is now in Competition’s court for what they consider to be a situation worthy of being sanctioned.”

Real Madrid were incidentally linked with a move for the forward while Barcelona are said to be favourites.

Atletico Madrid were also dragged into the conversation recently while his current outfit are ready to spend a record amount to secure his long-term future.

United have already announced that he does not have a first-team future after backlash from fans ensued following rumours of reintegration into the first-team.