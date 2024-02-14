Thomas Tuchel is unsympathetic to Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt’s playing time concerns

Manchester United target, Matthijs de Ligt, has been told by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, that it is normal at a big club that he has to fight for his place.

The Dutchman has reportedly grown unhappy with his reduced game time and could be seeking to move away from the Bundesliga side after only two seasons.

It has even been reported that there is an “estranged” relationship between defender and coach.

The 24 year old has subsequently been linked to different clubs but a natural link has been made to the club currently managed by his former boss when he broke through at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

Furthermore, Bayern may be prepared to give the green light to any deal as they themselves would love to bring in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo according to Sky Sports in Germany.

The Manchester World reports that De Ligt has started only 11 games across all competitions and was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old is thought to be unhappy at his status within the squad but Tuchel insists that it is normal in a squad like Bayern’s to have to roll up your sleeves and fight for your place.

Speaking on the issue the former Chelsea boss claimed, “I don’t have any numbers or rankings in my office”.

“Matthijs is one of four centre-backs. There’s no number 1 or 4. Everyone is fighting for places. Competition in that position is very intense. Everyone has the chance to play every week. It’s a normal situation for Bayern Munich.”

Owing to the €80m price that Bayern paid in 2022, the defender would probably expect more involvement.

Last season, for example, the Dutchman played 43 times and won the club’s Player of the Month award in March and April.

The situation is very different this time around. If Tuchel and Ten Hag stay as managers in the summer of their respective teams, which is far from a certainty due to both team’s league situations, a summer deal could be an interesting proposition for both sides and the player.

In fact, it was reported just a couple of days ago that Man Utd’s interest in De Ligt is genuine, and the Red Devils have spoken to the Dutchman’s representatives on more than one occasion.