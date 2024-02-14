Why Manchester United’s Casemiro has jumped ship from Nike to Adidas



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has become the latest high-profile footballer to ditch Nike and jump ship to close rivals Adidas.

The Daily Mail reports that Casemiro recently made the decision to end his career-long association with Nike.

The Brazilian is now an ambassador for Adidas. He previously hinted at it himself on social media.

He was spotted wearing Predator boots as the Red Devils beat Unai Emery’s Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday. Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay sealed the win for United and secured all three points.

Casemiro started in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

The five-time Champions League has been wearing Nike boots since he started his career in South America with Sao Paulo.

He continued his partnership with the American sports giant through his trophy-laded tenure in Spain with Real Madrid.

Since Casemiro signed for United in the summer of 2022, he has been sporting Nike boots until Sunday’s clash at Villa Park.

The Mail explains, “Nike announced late last year that they are trying to save $2billion over the next three years and that has seen plenty of top Premier League stars land lucrative deals elsewhere.”

“In 2023, Lisandro Martinez swapped Nike for adidas, while Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, as well as Man City trio Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Manuel Akanji, all separated from Nike in the past 12 months.”

United fans will certainly be hoping that Casemiro can help the club command a strong finish to the campaign after a disappointing and inconsistent start.

The signs so far since he returned from injury have been positive.

In particular, Casemiro seems to have struck a very productive partnership with Mainoo. In the four games in which the pair have started together, the 20-time English champions have not lost.

They’ve won all four, with the two contributing three goals and assists between them.

