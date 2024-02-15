Aoife Mannion praised following return from injury

Manchester United defender, Aoife Mannion was back in the match day squad against Southampton on Sunday after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Mannion’s United career has been plagued with injury. she suffered an ACL injury in February 2022 whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland before returning to action in January 2023.

Then she tore her quad in September and hasn’t featured for Marc Skinner’s side since.

However, the much-loved member of the team has been ever present in the dressing room and has been praised by those players currently ruled out through long-term injuries.

In the 94th minute at the Silverlake Stadium, Mannion made her triumphant return and beamed brightly as the fans chanted her name for the remaining three minutes of the game.

Following her return to action, her teammates praised her resilience.

Ella Toone commented on Mannion’s instagram post: “Love it!! Good to have you back.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Blundell said: “Things you love to see! Back where you belong.”

Though Mannion has been out of action on the football pitch she has been busy off it.

In an interview with club media this week she revealed she had helped to set up a girls’ football team in her local village.

She recalled: “There was a village fete and I can’t remember if I just happened to be walking my dog through it, but I got chatting to the stand for the village football team – an all boys’ – and they mentioned they were really keen to start some girls’ teams.”

The encounter happened during the 2022 Euros when the nation was captivated by the Lionesses.

“We had 60 girls from a few schools sign up, and now the girls’ teams make up something like a third of the whole village football club, which I think is really cool.”

Mannion now helps coach the teams whenever she gets the chance.

She has also enjoyed the time spent with the Foundation since her arrival at the club in 2021 and recognises the importance of the players roles within thee foundation.

“I think, certainly for the older players on our team, we didn’t grow up with [women’s football players as] role models, so we can sometimes forget the impact we can have on young girls and kids that really enjoy football.”

Mannion will hope she can continue to build up her fitness and get more minutes during the second half of the season.