Benfica more likely to sell Antonio Silva than Joao Neves in the summer



Manchester United have issues to solve both in defence and midfield once the summer transfer window opens.

Manager Erik ten Hag has struggled massively due to injuries and poor form and INEOS will be consulted regarding the future of several stars.

Raphael Varane’s deal ends in June and the Red Devils had opted against triggering the one-year extension option and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be open to moving him on due to his enormous wages.

Jonny Evans’ deal also ends once this season is over while Victor Lindelof’s future could also lie away from Old Trafford.

United need a new CB, midfielder

In midfield, Casemiro has been linked with an exit with Ratcliffe said to be unhappy with the money the club threw at the Brazilian to seal his signature.

Christian Eriksen, who has found chances hard to come by recently, could also be on the move with Galatasaray and Saudi clubs in the race.

The club need to strengthen at the back and in the middle of the pitch and Benfica have two players who could fill those gaps.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with a move for centre-back Antonio Silva and midfielder Joao Neves.

With regards to the midfielder, the rumours got so intense that the Portuguese giants issued a clarification stating they had not agreed a deal with the English giants for the 19-year-old.

As per Record (via Sport Witness), among both United targets, Silva is more likely to depart next summer as Benfica need one big sale to balance their books and are in no hurry to move both on.

Selling both would guarantee a huge amount but the club want to keep a hold of the defensive midfielder for another season at least.

Silva more likely to be sold

They are leading Liga Portugal with Neves playing 35 times in all competitions and scoring twice and registering as many assists.

Silva, on the other hand, has played 32 times and scored twice while registering 14 clean-sheets along the way.

The 20-year-old will not come cheap considering he has a €100m release clause in his current deal. Whether INEOS are prepared to pay as much for a defender remains to be seen.

His credentials cannot be doubted though, with current Manchester City star Ruben Dias already tipping him to be a future superstar.