Dan Ashworth wants to bring Brighton’s Head of Recruitment Sam Jewell with him to Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly convinced Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director, meaning the Red Devils could also pursue Brighton’s Head of Recruitment, Sam Jewell.

Once news broke that the Premier League and Football Association had both given the seal of approval to INEOS’ deal to take over 25% of the club, rumours that United had chosen their new football director went into overdrive.

News then soon broke shortly after that United’s long term number one target to become the new sporting director, Dan Ashworth had agreed to take up the role in the new era at Manchester United.

Ultra-reliable journalist for The Athletic, David Ornstein, later confirmed that the Newcastle director had already informed Newcastle of the Red Devils’ approach.

It has also been relayed that the deal for the new sporting director to arrive to Old Trafford could actually be completed as soon as next week.

ESPN have added an extra layer to the story and claim this could mean one of Brighton’s talented staff could be on their way to the INEOS revolution.

They state, “Ashworth, who has also worked at Brighton, West Brom and the FA, is also set to have influence over other appointments within the recruitment department”.

“He is a big admirer of Sam Jewell, Brighton’s head of recruitment”.

The 34 year old, who is son of former Wigan manager, Paul Jewell, has been at Brighton since 2016 when he became Youth Chief Scout after being an opponent analyst for Newport and later a Chief Scout for Swindon.

Jewell became Head of Scouting for Brighton in 2022 and worked closely with Dan Ashworth for three years when he himself was appointed Technical Director in 2019.

The Head scout at Brighton has been involved in some major acquisitions for the Seagulls and will receive massive credit for the stroke of genius signing of Joao Pedro this summer from Watford, who has scored 19 goals in 32 games for the side from the south coast.

The Red Devils are not the first club to notice Jewell’s talents as according to The Athletic, he “rejected an offer from Rangers to become their director of football” back in October.

However, INEOS will be hoping that Ashworth’s previous working relationship with him would help convince the 34 year old to follow his old boss to Manchester.