Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United to be completed as early as next week



As it turns out, the silence after the bomb of Omar Berrada’s appointment at Manchester United was just the calm before the storm.

In the last three days, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid has received the Premier League’s approval, and FA’s approval, and their hunt for a new Sporting Director is gathering pace rapidly.

The Daily Mail report that Dan Ashworth’s deal to be United’s next Sporting Director could be complete as early as next week.

The Peoples Person recently relayed the report that Ashworth has already said yes to joining United, less than two years after joining Newcastle United.

He is believed to be good friends with Sir Dave Brailsford, who wants him to lead United to a new era under his guidance.

The report states that Ashworth is anticipating a formal approach for his services from United to Newcastle next week and things will develop quickly afterwards.

He hasn’t had the control he envisioned at the Magpies and the lure of restoring a giant like United to their former glories is too good to ignore.

At United, Ashworth will reportedly lead a new-look recruitment team that will also get a new Head of Recruitment and a Technical Chief Scout soon.

All this operation will be overseen by incoming CEO Omar Berrada, with Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc having oversight from their seats on the board.

INEOS reportedly want to get a settled team in place well ahead of a pivotal summer offseason where targets have already been identified.

The window is expected to be one of the most transformative United windows in recent years as INEOS will look to stamp their authority on an ailing squad.

Dan Ashworth could be front and centre of this revolution and fans again have Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team to thank for showing ambition that finally merits a club the size of Manchester United.

