Erik ten Hag confirms Luke Shaw is facing race against time to be fit and available for clash vs. Luton Town



Manchester United are set to face newly-promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag spoke to reporters and gave some thoughts on his preparations, injury updates and other issues revolving around the club.

He was asked about Luke Shaw, who had to be taken off during the club’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa last weekend.

Ten Hag said about Shaw, “Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday.”

He further stated about Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount who are currently recovering from their respective physical setbacks, “Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason [Mount] and Tyrell [Malacia] will take some more weeks.”

Ten Hag was questioned about United’s ongoing search for a sporting director.

In recent days, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils have stepped up their search for someone to fill the role, with Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth their main target.

The Dutch coach said, “I am here, and I know what construction I’m working in, and I’m very happy in this construction. I don’t know anything about changes. I talk with the new or foreseen sporting organisation, but it’s not up to me.”

“In a club like Manchester United, you can’t do everything alone; it is impossible; you need very good people around you. I am happy, but a club like Manchester United also have to look for better.”

“I think it is very important you are on one page about football philosophy, about football tactics, about the profiles of the players you need in the team so it is very important to have very good communication so you get the right players. It is one of the most important factors to develop a good team, that you have the right players but also the right characters. That means you have to do the right work and be aligned, and it’s a long process to get the right players in.”

Ten Hag explained that the arrival of new members of staff could possibly lift the mood at Old Trafford and help the team perform better and attain desirable results.

He insisted that all departments of United need to work in harmony for success to be achieved.

On the game at Kenilworth Road vs. Rob Edwards’ men, the United boss remarked, “Is the pitch smaller or longer? Is it 11 vs 11, no referees are coming? We have to deal with the circumstances, and it’s about playing football.”

The match is set to kick off at 19:30 BST.

