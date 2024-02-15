Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United’s scouts have approved the signing of Michael Olise



Manchester United’s scouting department has reportedly given the green light to pursue Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The club’s interest in Olise is expected to intensify this summer.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, during a segment on his YouTube channel, United’s interest in Olise is strong, and the decision now rests with United’s director of football, on how to proceed.

This endorsement from the scouting department highlights Olise’s impressive performances in the Premier League, making him a valuable asset for United’s plans.

Olise has been a revelation since he arrived at Crystal Palace, known for his versatility, pace, and ability to contribute goals and assists.

His skill set aligns with Erik ten Hag’s vision of dynamic and flexible attacking play, making him an attractive option for United’s summer transfer window.

United’s scouting network, known for identifying promising talent, sees Olise as a player who could significantly enhance the team’s offensive capabilities.

The club’s strategy of investing in young, talented players fits well with Olise’s profile, promising a blend of immediate impact and long-term potential.

The final decision on pursuing Olise will involve careful consideration of various factors, including the player’s development trajectory, market value, and how he fits into United’s tactical setup.

The club will be wary of Olise’s injury record and how it could affect his playing time at Old Trafford.

As the summer transfer window approaches, United fans will eagerly await developments on this front, hoping for a signing that could bolster their squad for the challenging season ahead.