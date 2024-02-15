Former Man United midfielder Paul Pogba desperate to return to the pitch

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to get back to the field after his doping suspension.

The Frenchman hasn’t played since he tested positive for Dhea, or pentadehydroepiandrosterone which is a precursor hormone of testosterone.

This test was conducted after Juventus’ game against Udinese on August, 20, last year and has been suspended since September 11.

Pogba is still waiting for the hearing in this matter and could be punished for up to four years if “proven that the substance was taken deliberately”.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place in Rome on January 18 but has since been pushed back to mid-February.

As reported by Italian media, Pogba’s agent has spoken on the desperation the player is going through currently as he itches to return to football.

Rafaela Pimenta said the 30-year-old is still in peak condition and praised his mentality in dealing with difficult situations.

“Pogba could be back on the pitch tomorrow. He’s ready for any situation, he’s a champion mentally as well. He takes a hit, digests it, and moves on. He hasn’t gone ahead irresponsibly: he trains knowing he has to be ready,” she said.

Pimenta admits Pogba has been left frustrated with his current predicament but doubled down on his commitment to get back on the grass and finish his career on his terms.

“Sometimes I say, ‘Are we going to do something else?’ And he gets angry, he says, ‘Rafa! I have to train. You didn’t understand: I have to play, I have to win and I have to finish a path that I started.

“If he were to play tomorrow, he could come on the pitch and play. Obviously, it’s a difficult time and one that needs to be overcome,” she said.

Pogba left United for the second time at the end of the 2022 season having ran down his contract at Old Trafford.

Since re-signing for Juve, he has made just six appearances for the Old Lady with injuries plaguing his return before his suspension.