Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich in hospital after surgery

Former Manchester United Premier League winning goalkeeper, Mark Bosnich, was hospitalised on Wednesday.

Since his retirement in 2009, the former Socceroos keeper has become a staple of Australian TV, offering his insight into the game for Stan Sport Australia.

The former United keeper was supposed to be working on yesterday’s coverage of the Champions League games but was unfortunately unable to.

Posting on X, Bosnich stated “will not be able to see you all tomorrow morning, but will be fine by Friday…” and underneath posted a photo of himself smiling and doing a thumbs up from a hospital bed.

The 52 year old later thanked everyone on X for their support and claimed that he would be back on the air for tonight’s Europa League coverage. The picture shows the former player smiling and holding a tablet broadcasting the European football action.

Thank you all for your wonderful messages….will be back 2morrow on @StanSportAU for @EuropaLeague Knockout @acmilan vs @staderennais_en on air from 6.35am(aedt)…xmb pic.twitter.com/bVxj93CCWv — Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) February 14, 2024

The Daily Mirror have gone into detail on why the former United man was hospitalised and have claimed that he has “undergone surgery after suffering chest pains”.

Fellow pundit Craig Foster tweeted: “On air this morning for PSG v Sociedad without our mate. He had a big scare yesterday with heart pain and needed surgery. He’ll be watching from hospital this morning. Hope you’re feeling better mate. And to all us men, get yourself checked”.

The Aussie keeper had two spells at Manchester United, from 1989-1991 where he played in the club’s academy and he was famously brought back to the club in 1999 to fill Peter Schmeichel’s colossal boots after the treble winning season.

Bosnich had been considered one of the Premier League’s best keepers, as he made 228 appearances for Aston Villa between 1991-1999.

Things hardly worked out for the keeper at United though, as he would only make 35 appearances for the Red Devils in a two year spell.

In fact, the Australian was so unreliable, Sir Alex Ferguson signed French World Cup and Euro 2000 champion, Fabien Barthez, after just one season to become the Red Devils’ new number one.

In Sir Alex Ferguson’s book, My Autobiography, he asserted, “Mark Bosnich was a terrible professional, we played down at Wimbledon and Bosnich was tucking into everything: sandwiches, soups, steaks. He was going through the menu”.

“We arrived back in Manchester, and Mark was on a mobile phone to a Chinese restaurant to order a takeaway. Is there no end to you? I just couldn’t make an impact on him.”

Nonetheless, the former Australian international did win a Premier League title with the club in 2000 and all football fans will be wishing him a speedy recovery.