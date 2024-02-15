“I want Man United to be a top team”: Fulham captain Tom Cairney makes shock public admission



Fulham captain Tom Cairney has shockingly admitted that he is eager to see Premier League rivals Manchester United return to the top and start winning silverware regularly once again.

Speaking on The Players Channel, Cairney relayed that it would be good for the Premier League if United were to be back to their best as it was in past years.

Cairney’s comments come after United put themselves back into the top-four mix following their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Scott McTominay’s late winner secured all three points for Erik ten Hag’s side and put them within six points of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

The Fulham star said, “I want Man United to be a top team, just for the Premier League in general.”

“I am enjoying watching them again. I thought they were good against Villa. I just feel like going forward they are a threat and it’s nice to see, it’s refreshing to see Man United going forward again and scoring goals even though their top goalscorer is a midfield player.”

He explained that come the end of the season, he would expect both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to be in double figures in terms of goals scored.

Another United player Cairney opened up on was McTominay.

The Fulham skipper pointed out that McTominay’s skill set as a goalscoring midfielder is a rare trait in the current football landscape and it’s only a matter of time until Ten Hag chucks him back into the starting XI.

The Scotland international is now United’s highest scorer in the Premier League this term.

Cairney remarked about the Carrington academy graduate, “He has obviously gone further back but sometimes you can see [he used to be a striker]. He is quite sharp with his finishing in the box. It’s like touch, bang. I remember the one at Brentford at home when they came back.”

“I don’t think that ever leaves you. And his record at international record is ridiculous as well, he’s Scotland’s top goalscorer by a mile. At some point the manager surely has to have a feeling like ‘oh my god, surely I need to get this guy in my team’. Goalscoring midfielders are rare these days.”

Up next for United is yet another away trip during the weekend to Kenilworth Road against Luton Town.

