Jose Mourinho claims he wasn’t allowed to “clean house” in wretched third season at Man United



“The third season syndrome” has been a phenomenon widely associated with Jose Mourinho.

Even at Manchester United, things spectacularly fell apart for the Portuguese after finishing second in the previous season.

At the time, it was widely recognised as just “Mourinho being Mourinho” and his comments later of achieving second place with United being “one of the biggest achievements of my life” didn’t help.

Mourinho was prickly and agitated from the pre-season itself and it added to the general toxic atmosphere at the club.

Now, in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel FIVE, the former United manager has lifted the lid on what went wrong in that infamous third season.

Mourinho said that his wish for that transfer window in the summer was more about letting players leave than new signings.

He said he was starting to judge the character and personalities of some in the team would become a problem.

As a result, he was eager to “clean house” which didn’t happen. Mourinho said that what happened in the third season was a “manifestation” of the problems he knew were coming.

“I always say, before you buy new furniture, you first need to clean the house,” Mourinho said, hinting at his frustration at the time was linked to his authority in team building.

That window is now talked about in fabled terms as the one where Mourinho had to settle for Fred, a teenager Dalot, and third-choice ‘keeper Lee Grant after finishing 19 points behind City.

As it turns out, his issue was apparently how he was overruled in the sales that he wanted to execute more than the players he wanted coming in.

He reportedly wanted to sell Martial that summer, but the Glazers didn’t sanction it.

Martial had a mini-revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was immediately rewarded with a new long-term contract, the one which United have been paying off ever since and will only end in this summer.

Most of the things Mourinho said about United have aged like fine wine and with the latter coaches’ assessment also being along these lines, the dressing room is a problem, add this to another thing that Mourinho was correct about.

It is worth debating if he went about solving it in the wrong way, but he definitely diagnosed the problems correctly.

