Man United legend Wayne Rooney in talks with Misfits Boxing over sensational big-money bout



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly in talks with Misfits Boxing over taking part in a big-money bout, just weeks after he was sacked from his job as Birmingham City boss.

Rooney was relieved of his duties on January 2 after just 15 games in charge of Birmingham. He oversaw a poor run of results that eventually resulted in his dismissal.

He has been out of work since.

According to The Daily Star, the ex-United striker is in dialogue with upstart boxing brand Misfits about possibly taking part in a fight.

“The Manchester United legend and boxing fanatic has held talks about competing on a Misfits show, which sees YouTube stars and influencers like KSI and Logan Paul compete for big purses.”

“Rooney is now considering swapping football boots for boxing gloves. The former England ace is assessing his options as he waits to see if another managerial job presents itself after his stints with Birmingham, DC United and Derby County.”

Misfits was launched in 2022 and as mentioned by The Daily Star, has facilitated fights for several high-profile celebrities and internet personalities.

It’s streamed on DAZN and draws in millions of people on a pay-per-view basis.

These fights have been held in England and the United States.

During his childhood, Rooney was a member of an amateur club in Liverpool. The Manchester United record goalscorer has been ringside for many major fights and is not a newcomer to the sport.

With the Red Devils, the incredible Rooney won 13 major trophies including five league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup on one occasion.

He made 559 appearances for United and scored 253 goals.

