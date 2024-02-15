Man United scouting Galatasaray’s Kerem Aktürkoğlu



One of Manchester United’s strongest positions in recent seasons has been out wide on the left with the club having plenty of options on the wings.

However, things have not been smooth this season with last season’s top-scorer Marcus Rashford struggling to replicate last campaign’s incredible goalscoring stats.

He only has five to his name thus far, and more than his on-field displays, his off-field antics have created headlines.

He was spotted partying after the Manchester Derby defeat and recently, the Mancunian reported ill for training after a 12-hour tequila bender in Belfast.

Rashy’s misdemeanors

Lots of pundits weighed in on the issue and it was made a national headline but the forward apologised to Erik ten Hag and was fined heavily but reintegrated into the first team squad.

However, since then, he has been linked with sensational exits to Paris Saint-Germain, who have been long-term suitors, while Real Madrid have also reportedly joined the race.

The right-wing also remains a major issue with Jadon Sancho seemingly on his way out of the club while Antony does not look like a United-level player.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Old Trafford side will be scouting Kerem Aktürkoğlu when Galatasaray take on Sparta Praha in the Europa League.

“Observers from many teams will come to the stadium of Galatasaray, which will face Sparta Prague at home in the UEFA Europa League.

Surprise target

“Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s name was mentioned with English teams, especially Manchester United.”

United fans will remember the name very well as the 25-year-old had produced a peach of a goal which stunned Old Trafford into silence when the two clubs met in this season’s Champions League.

Not only that, but he also scored in the reverse fixture as the Turkish champions snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat.

The Turkish international has 12 goals and eight assists from 34 starts across all competitions. While he prefers the left, Aktürkoğlu can also play on the right and behind the striker if needed.

The Turk scored 10 times last campaign while registering 14 assists and his form has continued to be on an upward spiral and no wonder, bigger clubs are starting to circle.