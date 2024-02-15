Man United to turn to Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen to fix defensive woes



Manchester United’s recent resurgence aside, the back four has been far from secure and has leaked goals throughout the current campaign.

Injuries have not helped matters while the future of several stars are up in the air. INEOS are expected to take a look at these expiring contracts and decide their fate.

Raphael Varane is the most high-profile name on that list with his deal ending in June and the club had previously opted against triggering a one-year extension.

Al Nassr are waiting with a lucrative offer should the Frenchman be moved on due to his enormous wages.

Defensive overhaul

Jonny Evans’ deal also concludes at the end of the season while Victor Lindelof has also been linked with a move away despite a recent extension.

The club need to find a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez and recent links have emerged with Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for sometime now but Barcelona have made it very clear that they have no interest in selling their talisman.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils could shift their attention to the Uruguayan’s defensive partner Andreas Christensen if the deadlock remains.

The 20-time English league champions are not the only ones chasing the 27-year-old with Newcastle also said to be admirers.

“United have shown interest in both Christensen and Ronald Araujo to strengthen their central defence. Although Araujo appears to be ‘untouchable’, the English club could turn their attention to Christensen if they cannot secure the Uruguayan.

“However, Newcastle United have also expressed interest in the Danish defender, which could lead to competition for his signature.”

Christensen, a target

The Dane has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season and helped keep eight clean sheets along the way.

The Denmark international also fits INEOS’ vision of bringing in Premier League proven players with Christensen formerly representing Chelsea where he won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

The player would also have national teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen as company, allowing him to settle that much faster.

The defender has a market value of €40 million according to Transfermarkt, and with the Catalan giants bringing him on a free, such an amount would represent pure profit for a team struggling with financial issues.