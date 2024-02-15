Manchester United eye move for Southampton’s Jason Wilcox



Manchester United are reportedly in the process of negotiating a significant addition to their sporting department by aiming to secure Southampton’s Director of Football, Jason Wilcox.

The move highlights United’s ambition to reinforce their management structure in anticipation of a new era of football operations leadership.

Wilcox, aged 52, has emerged as a highly respected figure within football circles, notably for his previous contributions as Manchester City’s academy director before his move to Southampton.

His potential recruitment comes as United seeks to establish a robust sporting hierarchy, with Wilcox expected to report to a sporting director, a position for which Dan Ashworth of Newcastle United is currently favoured.

The pursuit of Wilcox is yet to formally commence with an approach to Southampton, but it’s understood that the interest from Old Trafford is no secret to him.

This interest marks another strategic move by United, who are also set to welcome Omar Berrada from Man City as their new chief executive at the season’s conclusion.

Wilcox’s track record speaks volumes, especially considering his tenure at City, where talents like Phil Foden and Rico Lewis flourished under his guidance.

His exit from City, despite an offer to stay, underscores his ambition and perhaps hints at the appeal of the new challenge United proposes.

The broader changes at United are unfolding amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS acquiring a stake in the club, promising a shake-up in football operations.

The involvement of INEOS, with the Premier League and FA’s nod, suggests a proactive approach to redefining United’s strategic direction, with Wilcox’s acquisition being a key piece of this puzzle.

Furthermore, the anticipated appointment could precede that of Ashworth, as United seem willing to navigate the complexities of compensation to bring their top targets on board.

The overhaul indicates a clear intent to blend experienced leadership with a fresh strategic vision, as United prepare for a transformative phase under the partial ownership of INEOS.