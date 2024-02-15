Manchester United Women prepare to face Arsenal at a sold out Emirates Stadium

Manchester United Women travel to London this weekend to face Arsenal at a sold-out Emirates stadium.

The game is anticipated to break attendance records for a league game in this country.

Manager Marc Skinner believes his side have to win to keep their top three dreams alive.

Skinner said: “We’re going to have to energise and we have to try and silence a massive crowd. If not, it could be a long day.

“We have to be the ones that can get under Arsenal’s skin and and make sure that we try and perform to the best of our ability.”

United are unbeaten in the last four games against the Gunners. They drew 2-2 at Leigh Sports Village earlier in the season.

Last time they faced the Gunners at the Emirates, United came from behind in the last ten minutes in emphatic style to beat them 3-2.

Unfortunately this time, Skinner will be without defender Jayde Riviere, who took a knock in the game against Brighton two weeks ago.

However, he did confirm that Geyse would be back in the side and would depart for international duty with Brazil following the final whistle.

Skinner said: “We have her available for this game. Then we’ll obviously reserve the right and judgment on [when she comes back]. Depending on where Brazil are at at that point as well, I think is obviously really important.

“I think it will be the preference probably for her to stay with the national team. I think that is healthy and we’ll have to go on without her for a game after that should we need to.”

United sit four points behind third placed Arsenal heading into the game and ten points behind league leaders Chelsea.

It is the final league game before they break for international duty, with United not returning to action until March 3rd when they again travel to London to face West Ham.