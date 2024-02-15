Sam Jewell: Chelsea make offer to recruitment wizard who is also on Man United’s radar



Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Sam Jewell, who is also of interest to Manchester United.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jewell is wanted by Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is United’s top target for a new sporting director role being put in place by INEOS.

It’s believed that the Newcastle guru has already informed the Magpies of an approach by the Red Devils and talks are underway for him to complete a sensational switch to Old Trafford.

It was divulged that Ashworth wants Jewell to accompany him to United, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to undertake a radical overhaul of the club’s sporting operations.

According to The Telegraph, Jewell is also admired at Chelsea and the Blues have gone a step further and made an offer to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea have made an offer to poach Brighton’s head of recruitment for the second time in 16 months – this time Sam Jewell who got the job at the Sussex club because his predecessor Paul Winstanley left for Stamford Bridge in 2022.”

According to the newspaper, Chelsea’s job offer to Jewell is a global scouting role in charge of negotiations.

Jewell has been a key figure in the success enjoyed by Brighton in the transfer market in recent years.

It’s thought that he was heavily involved in deals to bring Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to the Amex. Both players have since been sold to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively for huge sums.

He joined the Seagulls in 2016.

In his youth, Jewell spent time in the academies of Bradford and Leeds but was also a talented golfer who came up against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett in some national events.

He started his work in football directorship and recruitment at Newport County before moving on to Swindon County, where he spent 18 months.

With Brighton, Jewell initially came in to take charge of recruitment at Under 21 level but was soon promoted to become the side’s emerging talent scouting manager.

