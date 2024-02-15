Sevilla rule out triggering €18m buy clause to permanently sign Hannibal Mejbri



Sevilla have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri on a permanent basis.

Hannibal left United to join Sevilla on loan last month.

However, the Tunisian’s spell in Spain has so far been a disaster. The midfielder has only managed 36 minutes of action in bench appearances vs. Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Hannibal, who is not really fancied by manager Quique Sánchez Flores, has a lot to do before being given a chance to impress.

It was relayed that there are problems with his attitude and Flores wants to knock him down a peg or two.

This has been reiterated by Estadio Deportivo who explain that there is massive disappointment at the Andalusian outfit regarding how Hannibal’s tenure is unfolding.

He was expected to have a great impact on the team but this has not happened yet.

It’s believed that there are problems with the United loanee’s “commitment and attitude.” The Spanish publication points out that Hannibal has been scolded by Flores on multiple occasions.

Apparently, Hannibal has been somewhat ostracised at Sevilla in the last couple of weeks following a training ground bust-up with teammate Mariano Diaz.

Estadio Deportivo further state that at the moment, there are doubts about whether Hannibal can live up to his billing and start coming up with the goods at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Due to this, Sevilla have decided they will not trigger the €18m buy clause in the deal that was negotiated with United.

When the season ends, Hannibal will be allowed to head back to Old Trafford unless he suddenly demonstrates a remarkable turnaround and starts doing well.

