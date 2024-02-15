Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already approached investors as he finally settles on Old Trafford plan



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already kickstarted plans to redevelop Old Trafford according to a new report.

It was previously relayed that Ratcliffe is eager to transform Manchester United’s iconic home into the ‘Wembley of the North.’

Ratcliffe is thought to be keen on a substantial overhaul of Old Trafford that would make it a world-class venue in the North of England.

Two options were said to be under consideration – to revamp or refurbish Old Trafford or build a new modern stadium altogether.

A few United legends were consulted on this and differed sharply.

In an update provided by The Daily Mail, it seems Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have finally settled on re-developing the existing grounds as opposed to tearing it down.

Mike Keegan also adds that the petrochemicals billionaire has already set his plans in motion by seeking partners to help him realise his great ambition for England’s biggest football club.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already approached potential investment partners at home and abroad as they rapidly seek to rebuild or refurbish Old Trafford.”

It’s understood that the option to move away from Old Trafford has been “ditched.”

“The group is leaning towards a rebuild on land at the side of United’s iconic home, with the hope that the project will be done in five years or sooner.”

“A five-star hotel along with United-themed attractions are being considered as part of a huge redevelopment. A 90,000 ‘new Old Trafford’ could also feature a ‘new Stretford End’.”

“Tottenham’s sublime new manor, along with its single-tier, 17,500-capacity ‘Kop’ style stand behind a goal, may well be recreated on a larger scale as part of a 90,000, state-of-the-art venue.”

Keegan adds that Ratcliffe is wasting no time on his bid to return United back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

Even more significant is that talks have already been held with local politicians including the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, to determine how the government can take part in the ambitious project.

As per the newspaper, “What can also be disclosed is that talks with the Football Association at some stage are likely over luring some England matches away from Wembley to what is hoped would become a Wembley of the North.”

One issue that needs to be resolved is reaching an agreement with the Glazers over who would finance the project.

The feeling is that the American family are happy to let INEOS take the lead.

Government insiders believe that a straight cash payment in a football stadium is very unlikely and point to the fact that other public-funding backed stadia often have a variety of uses and are, or have been, multi-sport venues and or part of a bid for a major sporting event.

In the event Ratcliffe and INEOS were to redevelop Old Trafford using debt, it would be a completely different prospect than the current existing debt arising from the Glazers’ leveraged buyout of the club in 2005.

