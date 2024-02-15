The four Man United players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been “enthused” by since arriving



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have reportedly been impressed by four Manchester United players in particular since they arrived at the club.

On Christmas Eve, United announced that Ratcliffe had reached an agreement with the Glazers to complete a partial 25% investment.

On Tuesday, it was communicated that the FA gave the green light to Ratcliffe to officially start work at Old Trafford.

This came just 24 hours after the Premier League confirmed that they ratified the British businessman’s investment into the Red Devils.

After appointing Omar Berrada as the next CEO and Richard Arnold’s successor, the next item on the agenda for Ratcliffe is the recruitment of a top-class sporting director.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils are chasing Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth to fill the role.

Ashworth would play a crucial role in the signing of players, scouting talent and overseeing United’s movements in the transfer market. The summer window is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the club.

According to The Daily Mail, four players in particular have made Ratcliffe and other INEOS heads happy with their performances, even as they gear up to assume full control of United’s sporting operations.

The publication reports, “The group have been enthused by the performance of the team as a whole since their arrival was announced on Christmas Eve and particularly with the likes of Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund. he improvement shown by right-back Diogo Dalot has also caught the eye.”

“There is an acceptance that certain areas of the squad need strengthening, particularly in attack and defence, and while the intention is to address those needs a vast summer spending spree is not on the cards.”

“Investment in Carrington and a focus on continuing and improving United’s famous academy conveyor-belt will also feature while the INEOS experience at Nice will also be drawn upon.”

Mike Keegan further states that INEOS’ ongoing revolution of the 20-time English champions entails making changes to the medical department.

This season, United have struggled with injuries suffered by multiple key players. This has hindered the team from making progress and attaining consistency.

This has seemingly not been lost on Ratcliffe’s close confidant and ally, Sir Dave Brailsford.

“Already he [Brailsford] has held a series of meetings with the various football departments, including players and coaches. He has also struck up a close bond with head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll. While highly-regarded O’Driscoll, who joined the club from September from Arsenal, was not an INEOS hire, the pair have been described as ‘peas in a pod’.”

It’s understood that Ratcliffe is a man in a rush and wants to waste no time in his bid to return United to the top.

The view within the club is that the 71-year-old is impatient but of the good kind.

On the reasons behind Ratcliffe’s rush and financial decision to fork out over £1bn to take only a quarter stake in a club that has severely underperformed for a decade, insiders note that it’s a matter of legacy for the businessman.

“According to those who know Ratcliffe well, there are two reasons. The first is that he is a ‘proper’ United fan. As a child, his father recounted tales of the Munich Air Disaster. From Failsworth, where Manchester meets Oldham in the east, he regularly travelled across the city to matches. In 1968, he was left devastated when his father watched the Busby Babes’ healing European Cup win at Wembley – and could only get one ticket.

“After moving to Hull father and two sons tended to watch United at away matches in Yorkshire. Ratcliffe recalls desperately scrambling over a wall to get into Elland Road when United played rivals Leeds and the turnstiles had closed thanks to serious overcrowding.”

As per The Mail, the second reason is that Ratcliffe has already made money in his very successful and distinguished career and is no longer keen on making more at the expense of his boyhood club.

