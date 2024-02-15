Tottenham offer €60 million for long-term Man United target Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag’s long-term target Frenkie de Jong could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

This is according to Jijantes FC, who claim that Barcelona “have received an offer from Tottenham for Frenkie de Jong”.

ℹ INFORMA @JijantesFC ‼ El Barça ha recibido una oferta del Tottenham por Frenkie de Jong 💰 Operación alrededor de unos 60M, incluidos variables, y 4 años de contrato para el holandés 📊 El jugador llegaría a tener el mismo sueldo que en el Barça si cumple unos objetivos… pic.twitter.com/B5ZcUuuOeI — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 14, 2024

The Catalan source reports, “The offer is around €60m including variables and a four-year contract for the Dutchman.”

The midfielder “would reach the same salary as he currently does at Barcelona, if he were to achieve certain objectives”.

There is no indication from the source on whether Barcelona would accept, but one would imagine it would be highly unlikely. It must be stated that there are many potential problems with news of this deal.

Manchester United had to offer €85m to agree a fee with Barcelona in 2022, so it seems highly improbable that the Catalans would accept so much less now.

The player is still only 26 years old and despite only having two years left on his deal, is still a regular for the Blaugrana.

Another huge obstacle is that the player earns an “eye-watering €721,154-per-week at Barcelona” according to teamtalk.com and he is by far the highest paid player in La Liga.

Spurs’ best paid player, Son Heung-Min, reportedly only earns €222,223,500 a week, so it is very doubtful Tottenham would want to risk squad harmony over the Dutch international.

Another major economic issue is the fact that Barcelona still owe the player a colossal amount of backdated wages, which played a major role in scuppering United’s deal for the player in the summer of 2022.

With that massive problem still to be resolved, it is very unlikely any club, never mind Tottenham, would be willing to pay for Barca’s previous financial errors.

However, to add a little fuel to the fire, The Peoples Person has recently relayed that De Jong is yet to respond to Barcelona’s newest contract offer, which may just leave the door slightly ajar for a move.

Nonetheless, the player has always maintained that he is happy in Catalonia and it would take a considerable amount of movement for the player to change his mind.