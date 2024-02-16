Alvaro Carreras makes impressive European bow for Benfica in Europa League

Alvaro Carreras got his first taste of European action yesterday when he was included in the starting line-up for Benfica’s first leg tie against Toulouse.

The Portuguese side narrowly won the match 2-1 with a penalty at the death from Angel Di Maria in the 98th minute after the Ligue 1 side were reduced to ten men just two minutes before.

Benfica had originally taken the lead via another penalty from the former United winger midway through the second half but the French side soon found an equaliser in the 76th minute through Mikkel Desler.

The side from the Estádio da Luz were dominant throughout as they clocked 27 shots to Toulouse’s six and also enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with 59% of the ball.

United’s young Spaniard made only his second start for Benfica since joining in January and being his first European tie, it will surely have been special.

The 20 year old played 59 minutes of action before being subbed off around the hour mark when the scores were still level.

He was awarded a score of 6.8 on Sofascore for his night’s work.

Due to the home side’s dominance of the ball, Carreras kept the ball well with a pass completion rate of 85%.

He was also heavily involved in the Eagles’ build up play, as he had 42 touches of the ball.

The youngster even had a shot on target that was saved well by Toulouse keeper, Guillaume Restes.

The left back also contributed defensively as he made two clearances and also made one interception.

Carreras was not so effective in his duels though as he only won 50% of his ground duels and 0% of his aerial battles.

This is certainly something that he will want to make more impact on, as his loan continues.

The young defender was also wasteful from his crossing, as neither of his two attempts found their intended target.

The United academy product will be hoping to retain his starting berth as Benfica take on Vizela on Sunday evening in the league.