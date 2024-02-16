Diogo Dalot left Newport County players in awe during the FA Cup clash with Bruno Fernandes also earning respect



Manchester United’s travel to Newport County in the FA Cup summed up the magic of the cup in just one fixture.

Two teams who, realistically, have no chance of playing each other regularly in at least the next 15 years had a memorable game where Newport gave a good account of themselves.

Will Evans, the goalscorer in that game who gave United a mini scare, has now revealed to Goalposts TV (Via Mirror), that two United players really impressed him.

First off, he talked about the quality of Diogo Dalot and said the right-back is who impressed him the most.

Evans mentioned an incident during the game where the ball came over his head but Dalot calmly jumped in the air, held himself high up, and backheeled the ball to the goalkeeper.

Evans’ reaction was one of bewilderment, a moment which you can’t help but appreciate the quality of the opposition.

He said: “There was a ball that came over my head and it was probably chest height, and I’m watching it the whole way, and I see him in front of me. And he just – in the air – back-heeled it back to the ‘keeper. And I just thought, what? What chance have I got? And he’s rapid. He is lightning-quick. I wasn’t surprised. Like you said, you’re not surprised by it, but he was crazy for me.”

Dalot has really shone this season, with suggestions that he may have played well enough to have put rest to the right-back competition at United.

While Dalot impressed him with his quality, Evans appreciated Bruno Fernandes’ character.

He said that the way Fernandes congratulated him on his goal and gave props to Newport showed his personality.

He said: “Everyone came off the pitch saying the same about all of them. Saying that they are the most genuine and they are just normal blokes.”

FA Cup remains United’s only realistic shot at a trophy this season and after winning the game, and apparently hearts, at Newport County, Nottingham Forest are up next on February 28.

