Eddie Howe wants resolution to Dan Ashworth situation after Manchester United approach

Manchester United are undergoing exciting changes at Old Trafford with INEOS making early moves to improve the sporting structure at the club.

Having recently had his 25% stake approved by the Premier League, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have set about getting to work.

INEOS first job is to implement a fit and proper structure behind the scenes and appear to have earmarked their number one candidates.

Dan Ashworth is one of the names on the shortlist to lead United into a new era and the Newcastle sporting director is open to a move to Manchester.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is aware of the approach and is desperate for a quick resolution to the deal should it go ahead.

Howe was asked if Ashworth has expressed his desire to remain at St. James’ Park amidst the United interest to which he replied “no” before expressing his concern over the information his sporting director is privy to with regards to Newcastle.

“Your concerns are relevant. I don’t know quite how much I can say on that, but I share your feelings. Whatever happens, I think we want a quick resolution. It’s better for everybody if that’s the case,” he said.

Howe was also asked on whether Ashworth has intelligence on Newcastle’s summer transfer plans.

“Yes, and that’s why I say he’s in a position of power, with a lot of intelligence and information. That’s why it’s a slightly unusual situation,” he added.

The Newcastle boss continued by saying even though the pair have “grown close and built trust” over the year-and-a-half they have spent together, he feels Ashworth would have needed a longer period to really leave his mark on the club.

“When you’re in that role, I think you need longevity to actually see the fruits of your labour.

It’s sort of a long-term position and I think the people who have done it best in the Premier League have always had a period of real stability, because change takes a long time at any football club to get those processes exactly how you want them to be,” he stated.

It’s clear Howe wants a swift conclusion to the saga and United will do well to wrap the deal up as quickly as possible.

Ashworth is expected to be one of many changes to the hierarchy at Old Trafford, with INEOS looking to employ the best in class to help United get back to where they belong, fighting for Premier League titles.