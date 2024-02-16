Home » Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United told to pay hefty fee for FC Barcelona midfielder

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United’s quest for midfield reinforcement faces a setback as Barcelona’s price for Frenkie de Jong exceeds their valuation.

The Daily Star reports a firm stance from United’s new joint-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, regarding the transfer fee, challenging the financial demands set by the Spanish club.

United, valuing De Jong at closer to £70 million, are reluctant to engage in protracted negotiations, echoing a new fiscal strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s influence.

The Old Trafford outfit, under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, are keen to avoid the financial missteps of previous signings, which included notable figures such as Antony, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Maguire.

This shift in transfer policy reflects a broader desire for fiscal prudence, aiming to secure more value in the market amidst a backdrop of inflated transfer fees.

De Jong, 26, has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp following a period of unrest and financial restructuring within Barcelona.

Despite the Dutch international’s unsettled status, his current contract with Barcelona extends until 2026, complicating exit paths amid high valuation and salary implications.

United chased him in the summer of 2021, but failed to close the deal. He was Ten Hag’s number-one transfer target back then.

Looking at United’s current disjointed midfield, De Jong would add the required star quality.

This standoff may compel United to explore alternative midfield options as the summer transfer window approaches.

The club’s strategy appears aligned with a more sustainable approach, prioritizing financial viability over costly marquee signings.

As United recalibrates its transfer strategy, the focus shifts towards identifying value-driven acquisitions that align with Ten Hag’s vision and the club’s long-term objectives.

 

