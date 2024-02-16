Granada sporting director says Facundo Pellistri rejected many clubs to join them



Granada sporting director Matteo Tognozzi has claimed that Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri turned down offers from multiple other clubs in favour of completing a move to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Pellistri joined Granada last month in search of significant first-team minutes after it became increasingly clear he would not get sufficient opportunities under Erik ten Hag.

After enduring a slow debut against Las Palmas, where he made just seven passes in 63 minutes of action, Pellistri announced himself during the side’s recent 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

The electric Uruguayan winger grabbed a goal and an assist as Granada snatched a valuable point vs. the Blaugrana.

Granada boss Alexander Medina recently opened up on Pellistri’s potential and relayed that he has been surprised by the winger’s ability.

Medina added that the United loanee is also very ambitious and has a deep hunger to improve.

Sporting director Matteo Tognozzi and Pellistri spoke to El Observador and gave some insights on how the player is finding life in La Liga.

Tognozzi said, “In the last two games we have seen (why they wanted) Facundo (Pellistri) so much to be here.”

“He has wanted to be here and has rejected offers from many clubs. He has not even wanted to talk to others because he wanted to be in Granada.”

Pellistri remarked, “I always wanted to come to Granada because of the conviction of the coaching staff. I didn’t think twice and decided that Granada was the ideal place.”

“I will contribute what I know on the field to try to ensure that we all achieve the goal together, which is what we all want.”

“The Spanish League is one of the best in the world. Since I arrived, everything I talked about before I saw at the club, the adaptation was very easy.”

The 22-year-old also hailed the “good atmosphere” in the dressing room and among teammates.

