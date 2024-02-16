“He is my boy”: Jose Mourinho names Scott McTominay as one of the players he enjoyed coaching the most



Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named Scott McTominay as one of the players he enjoyed coaching the most in his incredibly successful managerial career.

McTominay made his first start for the Red Devils in the last game of the 2016/17 campaign during a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

As time went by, the Scotland international grew in stature and prominence under Mourinho before the ex-United manager gave the midfielder the ‘Manager’s Player of the Year’ award after making 23 appearances in the 2017/18 season.

Mourinho served as United boss between 2016 and 2018 before he was sacked after a number of poor results and falling out with high-profile stars.

His time at Old Trafford was still somewhat successful as he won a Europa League and Carabao Cup double.

The Portuguese spoke to Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel and opened up on a number of topics including his tenure at United.

When asked to name who he enjoyed coaching the most, Mourinho was a bit reluctant as he obviously did not want to exclude some of the great players who have worked under him in the past.

The 61-year-old said, “The players that I most enjoyed [coaching] were the ones that gave me everything. Everything.”

“And there are dozens and dozens and dozens, and maybe they aren’t the most talented ones, just the ones that gave everything. The ones that I felt they couldn’t give anything more than what they gave, these are my players.”

“Then if you want to, kind of, preferred… I don’t want to be unfair to people and I will be unfair but when you play a kid, the kid becomes your kid for life. That is always my feeling.”

He added, “So I look to Raphael Varane [at Real Madrid] now at the end of his career, he is my kid. When I look to Scott McTominay, [Paul] Pogba on the bench, play Scott McTominay in Champions League against Sevilla, he is my boy. When I go club to club, I find my boys and they are always going to be my boys.”

McTominay has made 237 appearances in total for United and it’s partially thanks to Mourinho who gave him the chance to make his mark in the senior team.

