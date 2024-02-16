“I was hoping…”: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli opens up on failed Man United trial



Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that he was hopeful of joining Manchester United during his early days in Brazil but ultimately, it didn’t come to pass.

Mikel Arteta’s side splashed out £6million on the then 18-year-old from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano.

The Gunners took a big chance when they spent such an amount on a relatively unknown youngster who had played very little senior football.

Even more significant is that Arsenal signed Martinelli during a time when it was difficult for South Americans to complete moves to England. However, things were made a little bit easier by the fact he possessed an Italian passport.

In October 2022, The Manchester Evening News revealed that Martinelli had more than one trial at United and the Red Devils were excited about the prospect of signing of him.

However, club chiefs elected not to bring him in amidst concerns over his physicality. It’s believed that the player would regularly get pushed over by defenders and couldn’t compete against physical opponents.

As it turned out, United’s loss was Arsenal’s gain. Martinelli has gone on to register an impressive 40 goals and 22 assists in 158 appearances for the North London outfit.

This season alone, he has seven goals and three assists in 28 games across all competitions.

Martinelli spoke to ESPN Brasil and opened up on his desire to join United. He said, “I was hoping… when you get a trial you think it’s going to work out.”

“And at a club the size of Manchester United, it makes you anxious. But things happen for a reason.”

“It wasn’t where I was supposed to be, it was at Arsenal.”

The 22-year-old explained that at the end of it all, everything worked out for him to become a hit at the Emirates Stadium.

