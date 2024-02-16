Jose Mourinho believes that Ed Woodward was not qualified for the sporting role of his job

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed that he does not believe Ed Woodward was prepared for the sports side of his role at the club.

The Portuguese manager spent two and a half seasons working with Woodward and despite having positive words to say about the much-maligned former Chief Executive’s character, he was significantly less impressed with suitability for his position of power at the club.

Whilst things would go well in Mourinho’s first couple of seasons and he was allowed to spend vast amounts of money to bring in players like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, his third summer saw much disagreement between the hierarchy and the coach, as he was denied permission to sell certain players or “clean house” as he puts it.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s VIBE with FIVE podcast, Mourinho defended his former boss’s character and stated, “when people criticise Ed Woodward, I don’t like, I don’t like, because for me he’s a good man”.

Nonetheless, reflecting on the 52 year old’s credentials for his role, the legendary coach claimed, “he was just a man that probably was not like a fish in water, very intelligent, very polite, very correct but probably not prepared for the sports side of it”.

It must be remembered that whilst the Chelmsford man worked at the club since 2005, he was never considered a “football man”.

Woodward’s background was in accounting and before becoming CEO at the club, he had never held any other position of power at a football team.

In addition, the investment banker rightfully never escaped his strong ties with the Glazer family as he helped the Americans buy the club in 2005 and he was recruited by the owners shortly after.

He was later named CEO in 2013 when David Gill stepped down and according to The Telegraph in that year, “Manchester United owner’s move to promote Ed Woodward finalises the ‘Glazerfication’ of Old Trafford”.

The finance man’s first transfer window was a disaster where he bragged about how the club could do things in the market other teams could only dream of, yet he only managed in bringing in Marouane Fellaini on deadline day night for an eye-watering £27.5m.

The Guardian later reported, “Fellaini had been available cheaper (of course) earlier in the window but ended up being bundled in through the saloon doors at a panic-buy price, the football equivalent of petrol station flowers on Valentine’s Day”.

Repeated mistakes would eventually see fans’ anger reach tipping point when a group of disillusioned fans would turn up to Woodward’s home in January 2020 chanting he “was going to die”

The final nail in the coffin would be his involvement with the European Super League and after the intense public outcry against the planned events, the accountant announced he would be leaving the club.

New owners, INEOS, have clearly tried to right the wrongs of the past and so far have been meticulous in appointing and approaching the likes of Omar Berrada, Jean-Claude Blanc and Dan Ashworth, who all have a wealth of football experience and respect in the industry. The opposite of Ed Woodward.