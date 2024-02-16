Jose Mourinho says he has a “very good feeling” Sir Jim Ratcliffe will turn things around at Man United



Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has expressed confidence that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will turn things around at the club and help bring back glory and success.

This comes after Ratcliffe recently received final approval from the FA for his partial 25% investment into United.

All that’s left is for the tender offer to close at the end of the week before the deal is 100% complete.

FA approve Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Man Utd. Deal won’t be completed until after tender offer closes at the end of the week and might take a little while longer after that #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) February 14, 2024

In just a few days, the INEOS billionaire will be able to officially start work at Old Trafford. Already, the signs are promising.

Ratcliffe was crucial in the appointment of Omar Berrada as United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s successor. At the moment, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a sporting director with their top target being Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth.

According to Mourinho who spoke on Rio Ferdinand’s VIBE with FIVE podcast, the future is looking good for United.

“I know Jim Ratcliffe well, I know him very, very well. We had good relations from years ago.”

“I have a very good feeling. He’s also a sportsman, he loves it which is a very important thing and comes with experience from other experiences from other sports, cycling.”

Mourinho added, “I have a good feeling that things can go in the right direction and I hope so. I really hope so.”

Mourinho was let go by the Red Devils in 2018 after a run of poor results. The final nail in the coffin was a disastrous loss at the hands of Liverpool.

His final days at Old Trafford were marred by dressing room unrest and publicly falling out with multiple stars.

At United, the 61-year-old won a Europa League and EFL Cup double during the 2016/17 campaign. He won 84 of his 144 matches in charge.

