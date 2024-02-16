Home » Jose Mourinho says he has a “very good feeling” Sir Jim Ratcliffe will turn things around at Man United

Jose Mourinho says he has a “very good feeling” Sir Jim Ratcliffe will turn things around at Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has expressed confidence that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will turn things around at the club and help bring back glory and success.

This comes after Ratcliffe recently received final approval from the FA for his partial 25% investment into United.

All that’s left is for the tender offer to close at the end of the week before the deal is 100% complete.

In just a few days, the INEOS billionaire will be able to officially start work at Old Trafford. Already, the signs are promising.

Ratcliffe was crucial in the appointment of Omar Berrada as United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s successor. At the moment, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a sporting director with their top target being Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth.

According to Mourinho who spoke on Rio Ferdinand’s VIBE with FIVE podcast, the future is looking good for United.

“I know Jim Ratcliffe well, I know him very, very well. We had good relations from years ago.”

“I have a very good feeling. He’s also a sportsman, he loves it which is a very important thing and comes with experience from other experiences from other sports, cycling.”

Mourinho added, “I have a good feeling that things can go in the right direction and I hope so. I really hope so.”

Mourinho was let go by the Red Devils in 2018 after a run of poor results. The final nail in the coffin was a disastrous loss at the hands of Liverpool.

His final days at Old Trafford were marred by dressing room unrest and publicly falling out with multiple stars.

At United, the 61-year-old won a Europa League and EFL Cup double during the 2016/17 campaign. He won 84 of his 144 matches in charge.

Latest Top Stories...

The four Man United players Sir Jim Ratcliffe...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already approached investors as...

Jose Mourinho claims he wasn’t allowed to “clean...

“I want Man United to be a top...

Kenilworth Road to become the 50th away ground...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s audacious plan for Old Trafford’s...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the game extensively for many years. He is a keen analyst with expertise in SEO and journalism standards. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won't hear otherwise!