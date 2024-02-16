Manchester United announce plans to regenerate area surrounding Old Trafford as INEOS continue to make a mark



INEOS mean business as one after the other announcement has shown so far but they dropped the biggest one yet now.

The Trafford Council has announcement that plans are afoot to regenerate the area around Old Trafford and MediaCity.

The plans have been called “exciting and ambitious” and could be the first step towards making Old Trafford the place to be again in Manchester.

The council draft is called Trafford Wharfside and takes a 15-year view to this regeneration which will establish the Trafford Council and its surrounding Wharfside area as a “key emerging neighbourhood”.

The draft, prepared by the council, has had major inputs from other stakeholders, involving Manchester United, Peel, and Salford City Council.

It looks like Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s meeting with Andy Burnham, the mayor, is already bearing fruit and INEOS’ revolution gathers pace on and off the pitch.

The plans to make Old Trafford “The Wembley of the North” were announced in grand fashion but actions always speak louder than words.

However, the fact that this much movement is being made on all fronts speaks volumes about the kind of commitment Ratcliffe and his team have arrived with.

It also shows how much was left to do but just never got done due to pure apathy by the Glazers since Ratcliffe has already driven more change in a month than they did in nearly two decades.

Old Trafford remained the biggest bone of contention and it was a topic where, despite Ratcliffe’s best efforts, getting around the logistical part was going to be difficult.

A long-running debate has been whether to develop the existing stadium or tear it down for a new one, and both sides would have big supporters.

However, the effort that will go into developing the surrounding area shows that they have a plan in mind and are going full steam ahead with it.

