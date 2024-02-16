Manchester United are prepared to offer €50 million for Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are willing to offer €50 million to sign Federico Chiesa this summer.

This is according to fichajes, who claim that “in recent hours, Federico Chiesa has become one of Manchester United’s big targets for next season”.

The Red Devils have been rumoured to harbour an interest in the player ever since his days at Fiorentina when the club scouted him due to his spectacular performances in Florence.

United have also been linked with the Italy international more recently and it was relayed here at the end of January that the Red Devils had made an initial approach for him in anticipation of summer interest.

Fichajes take the story further by reporting that the Mancunian side are hoping to “take advantage of the price tag the Italian attacker currently has, to make an offer of 50 million euros”.

“United’s idea is to put that amount of money on the Vecchia Signora’s table to convince them of the transfer” and subsequently allow the Italian side to generate some much needed income.

The Spanish outlet also believe that any move for the right winger is firmly down to manager, Erik ten Hag.

“All of this is by order of Erik Ten Hag, who believes he can get the best version of the 26-year-old attacker after he has overcome a major knee injury that seems to be permanently behind him”.

United will not have a free-run for the attacker however, as Newcastle are also credited with an interest in the player and “have also thought to a greater or lesser extent about signing Federico Chiesa”.

It has also been recently reported that not only the Mancunian side but also Premier League rivals, Arsenal, maintain a keen interest in the former Fiorentina man.

Man United have certainly struggled with the right wing position as of late.

Alejandro Garnacho has made the position his own of late after some recent stunning displays in the new year, however the player’s preferred position is on the left. Moreover, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have both been banished on loan for their own reasons. Finally, Antony has woefully struggled to live up to his mammoth price tag and this has left the right wing at United looking rather bare at times.

Chiesa would certainly add a different dynamic to the Red Devils’ attacking arsenal.