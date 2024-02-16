Manchester United “very interested” in signing Mathys Tel, already made first contact



Manchester United’s summer window planning looks to be accelerating as INEOS settle their feet at Old Trafford.

Their strategy of going for young and hungry players will probably have United’s window looking very different from the panic-stricken times of the past.

Amidst the furore around the club, with executive appointments aplenty and stadium redevelopment in the news, transfer news has taken a back seat.

Until now.

Florian Plettenberg reports that United are “very interested” in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

🚨Excl. News #Tel: Manchester United have made contact for the first time and are very interested to sign him in summer! #MUFC ➡️ Two more clubs from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have also inquired about him in the last weeks. ⚠️ Been told: Even though it's not easy for him right now, he still doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/kjBlH02BBp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 16, 2024

The Premier League side have already made contact with his team for the first time and the possibility of a move is being explored.

There could be a need to move quickly for him though, as the report states that two more English clubs have also inquired about his future.

For his part, Tel seems like he’s intent on making a name for himself in Germany and doesn’t want to “give up” as he “wants to become a legend for Bayern”.

The fans getting Frenkie de Jong vibes from this can rest a bit easy, however.

Plettenberg goes on to state that Tel is keeping his options open and if he gets the feeling that Bayern doesn’t believe in him much, he will want a move.

If he doesn’t want much upheaval in his career, the possibility of a loan move could be ruled out as a result, which is where United come into the picture.

As for Bayern’s trust in him, United’s prospects are off to a good start. Tel is yet to start a league game and has played only 19% of all available minutes in the league.

In just 732 minutes of action across all competitions, he has registered six goals and three assists, undoubtedly making a case for more game time which hasn’t come.

At United, he could form a tandem with Rasmus Hojlund or even start out wide and get plenty of game time.

Done deal? Far from it, but it is one of the first signs of concrete interest in an exciting young player under the new regime.

