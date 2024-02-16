Newcastle to demand over £10m in compensation for Manchester United to do a deal for Dan Ashworth

INEOS’ interest in making Dan Ashworth Manchester United’s new sporting director was one of football’s worst kept secret, but news broke this week that there has finally been some major movement on the deal.

As soon as it was announced that the Premier League and Football Association had ratified a deal for Sim Jim Ratcliffe to buy 25% of the club, reports emerged that Ashworth had given the thumbs up for a move to Old Trafford.

INEOS’ interest in Ashworth had long been reported but it had seemed at one point that the former Brighton technical director may be staying at Newcastle. However, things have developed quickly behind the scenes and it has even been reported that a deal for Ashworth could be completed as soon as next week.

Furthermore, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has stated that Ashworth has given the green light to the deal and that United want the Englishman to start work now and not in 2025.

🚨 Dan Ashworth has already said yes to Manchester United. He's prepared to accept their proposal as it's considered big opportunity & project. Understand Man United are intentioned to negotiate and pay compensation to Newcastle; they absolutely want Ashworth now, not in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Ka2pHQzFnh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

However, The Athletic have claimed that the deal is perhaps more complicated than imagined due to the compensation that Newcastle themselves may demand.

The American outlet report that they have “been told there is a set compensation fee for Ashworth’s exit, which comes with an extended period where he cannot work for a rival club. Ashworth could simply resign, but that prompts gardening leave believed to last up to a year. United want Ashworth to start as soon as possible, before the summer window opens, so will negotiate with Newcastle to try to come to a compromise”.

It is the same situation the Magpies found themselves in when they stole Ashworth away from Brighton in 2022 and they two clubs found an agreement so the sporting director could begin his role earlier.

Crucially, the issue is “not about an exit as Newcastle will not wish to keep Ashworth at the club if he wants to go”, but more a question of just how much compensation.

The garden is not completely rosy at St James Park where The Athletic report, “his period at Newcastle has not been entirely smooth behind the scenes, with moments of friction coming from Eddie Howe’s already-established authority, a blurring of responsibilities, plus managing the high expectations of owners in Saudi Arabia’s PIF”.

Therefore, INEOS have argued that “Newcastle should not price out Ashworth from a move when the situation is not perfect anyway, and it is better for them to receive a settlement that can assist on financial fair play regulations rather than keep paying him to do nothing during his gardening leave”.

However, Newcastle may also feel that if United and in particular, Sir Dave Brailsford, want him so badly, they can show it in the compensation they will have to pay. It is reported that the Red Devils are prepared to wait for the former West Brom man if need be, but that is far from the ideal scenario.

The Telegraph also warn that perhaps a deal for Ashworth is not as clear cut as it is being made out to be.

The paper claims that, “Newcastle United will not allow Manchester United to make a swift appointment of Dan Ashworth as the Old Trafford club’s new sporting director – with confidence at Newcastle that they can demand a compensation fee of more than £10 million”.

Meanwhile from the Old Trafford club’s perspective, they are “understood to be confident that the process is moving in the right direction and that Ashworth is ready to make the change. Although Old Trafford is aware of the sensitivities of recruiting such a senior figure from a Premier League rival”.

Speaking on the issue, the Magpies claimed, “we do not comment on speculation”, when asked about Ashworth’s situation on Wednesday. Newcastle have yet to be told formally by Ashworth that he would be interested in taking the Manchester United job and are working on the basis he is happy and settled at Tyneside.

“However, that is not the same as saying he would reject an offer from United if they – as is now widely expected – make an official approach”.

The footballing world, especially those with connections to Manchester United and Newcastle, will await developments with bated breath. At least from the Red Devils’ perspective, this seems a deal INEOS need to get over the line as he is so publicly their number one choice for the role.