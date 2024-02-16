Sir Dave Brailsford poses with Manchester United fans before answering question on Kylian Mbappe signing

Exciting changes are afoot at Manchester United with INEOES taking control of the sporting structure at the club.

Sir Dave Brailsford is expected to play a huge role in the restructure as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right hand man at Old Trafford.

Brailsford has been present at the last few United games and is wasting no time in settling into his new role.

The Performance Director has been getting to know fans in the city as well and posed for a photo with a couple of youngsters before answering a question on a summer signing.

One of the young fan cheekily asked “can we sign Mbappe?” after the recent news the Frenchman is going to leave Paris this summer.

To his credit Brailsford responded to the young man but did have to pour cold water on a potential swoop for the World Cup winner.

“I think he’s got his heart set on going to Real Madrid,” he said.

United will surely be in for a busy summer window but Mbappe is highly unlikely to be on the list of arrivals at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old will leave PSG after failing to deliver the Champions League trophy the club so craved and the hierarchy in Paris are ending their ‘Galactico’ era, in favour of more measured approach – much like United.

INEOS are already making moves since having their stake officially approved by the Premier League earlier this week.

Staffing members are being lined up to lead United into a new dawn which will kick into gear in the summer.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a strong end to the second half of the campaign to ensure he is the man that leads United into the new era, with a tricky looking trip to Luton Town the next fixture to navigate for the boss.