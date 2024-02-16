“There is a chance, no?”: Jose Mourinho aims dig at Man City as he jokes about Man United title win



Jose Mourinho has joked that Manchester United could be handed a Premier League title if Manchester City are found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

United have not won the league since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after more than two decades in the Old Trafford dugout. In that time, their city rivals have won it six times and are chasing a fourth consecutive triumph this term.

The Red Devils have since finished second and behind Man City on two occasions, including the 2017/18 when Mourinho was in charge.

In relation to the 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations, Man City have consistently denied any wrongdoing and insisted they are innocent.

If found culpable, they are in real danger of relegation and even their previous accolades being stripped of them.

Amidst all this, Mourinho joked that a Man City point deduction could translate to his 2017/18 United side being named champions of England.

The 61-year-old said on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel, “Maybe there is a chance that we win that league, no?”

“Because if Man City is caught in Financial Fair Play breaking the rules, maybe they will lose a few points and we will win that title.”

He added, “Joking apart, we did the best that we could do.”

Mourinho infamously claimed that one of his greatest managerial achievements was finishing second with United. When asked by Ferdinand whether he still feels the same way, he stuck to his guns.

“Of course I believe – nobody did better. It is not my best achievement because I always feel the best achievement is when you go home with a cup or with a medal.”

“But it was a hell of a job, you know. In the first season, to win the Europa League was great. To qualify for the Champions League was great too.”

At United, Mourinho won a Europa League and EFL Cup double during the 2016/17 campaign. He won 84 of his 144 total matches in charge.

