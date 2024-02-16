Tottenham Hotspur confident they have funds to sign Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite

Tottenham are confident they can raise the necessary funds to sign Jarrad Branthwaite and subsequently beat Manchester United to the signing of the talented youngster.

The North London side will certainly need to dig deep as it was reported just before Christmas that Everton could demand up to £100m for their starlet.

United have been heavily linked to the 21 year old as his game has come on leaps and bounds over the past year.

Despite his tender age, Branthwaite has already played 27 times this season for the Toffees and has become a mainstay of their defence.

Everton may not be high-flying in the league but they do boast an impressive defensive record, with only the Premier League’s current top 3 having conceded less goals so far in this campaign.

Branthwaite is seen as one of INEOS’ key targets as he fits the profile they are looking for as young and British upcoming talent.

However, the Red Devils will certainly not have it all their own way on this deal.

Football Insider claims that “Tottenham are confident they can raise the funds for big-money deals this summer amid links with Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite”.

A “well-placed source” has told the website that “funds won’t be an issue for Spurs in the off-season”.

“New technical director Johan Lange has set his sights on signing the best young talent at Tottenham since his appointment in October 2023”.

“The Dane has already made that a reality – bringing 18-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall to north London ahead of competition from Barcelona”.

United were also reported to harbour an interest in the young Swede before the north London club snapped him up.

It has already been relayed here this week that the Carlisle born defender is currently stuck in a tug of war between Tottenham and United, as the two Premier League rivals are both currently best placed for the centre back’s signature.

However, other dangerous threats lurk in the dark from the continent, in the form of Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

It has been reported that the current La Liga leaders are impressed by what their scouts have reported back regarding his progress this term.

With recent appointments of Omar Berrada, Jean-Claude Blanc and most likely, Dan Ashworth, United fans will be hoping for an advantage over their competition when trying to entice the youngster to make the short trip down the M62.