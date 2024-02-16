Victor Osimhen: Chelsea intensify their pursuit of Napoli striker



Chelsea are reportedly intensifying their efforts to secure Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, aiming to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the race.

Rudy Galetti has indicated that Chelsea, recognizing the Nigerian forward as a key target, are prepared to meet his €130 million release clause to bolster their attacking lineup.

Chelsea’s ambitious move for Osimhen could have significant implications for the transfer market and their Premier League rivals, including Manchester United.

The London club’s pursuit of Osimhen comes at a time when United are also in need of bolstering their attack.

United’s current squad could benefit from a player of Osimhen’s calibre, who has demonstrated his prowess in Serie A, becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

The potential arrival of Osimhen at Stamford Bridge would not only strengthen Chelsea but also pose a strategic question for United: can they afford to let a talent like Osimhen strengthen a direct rival?

Additionally, the financial aspects of the deal, including the hefty release clause, pose a challenge for United, who must balance ambition with financial prudence.

This scenario underscores the importance of timely decision-making in the transfer market and the ripple effects it can have across the Premier League.

United’s forward line lacks that clinical edge.

As much as fans want to believe in Rasmus Hojlund leading the line, he lacks the necessary experience and ability.

Ten Hag would be looking at at least one more striker to complement Hojlund.

The decision not to pursue Osimhen could be seen as a missed opportunity or a wise financial restraint, depending on the outcomes for both Chelsea and United in the coming seasons.