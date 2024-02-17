Academy Match report: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s travelled to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon as they looked to bounce back from their first dropped points last week.

A quick start for United saw Ashton Missin create an opportunity for captain Finley McAllister, but some miscommunication saw Victor Musa block McAllister from getting his shot off from close range.

Still within the opening five minutes, McAllister centred to Gabriele Biancheri to give United the early lead.

United struck again in the 20th minute but the referee was quick to disallow it. McAllister was unable to keep the ball in play at the goal line before looping a cross to Missin to head past the keeper.

It was all going United’s way though and the second soon followed. A fantastic free kick delivery from Harry Amass found the head of Reece Munro forcing a big save from the Forest keeper but his follow up clearance saw the ball pushed off defender Jimmy Sinclair and into the net for an own goal.

A minute after doubling the lead, Forest pulled the difference back to one. Forest’s triallist, former United academy product Adam Berry, started the attack before winger Danny Anijsko performed a sensational dribbling run through United into the box to poke past Tom Myles and allow Isaac Davies an easy finish.

A testing long range effort just before the break was tipped over the bar by Myles to retain United’s lead going into the half.

After United controlled the first half, Forest came out looking stronger in the second and equalised in the 57th minute through Berry.

Berry broke through the middle of the park to kickstart the counter and eventually finished the play with an easy finish after striker Conor Brown was challenged by Myles and Munro.

United had a number of chances to restore their lead before the final whistle but poor finishing on the day ended up proving costly.

Two late chances fell the way of Victor Musa close to goal but the forward put both efforts well over the bar.

Gabriele Biancheri also had a chance from Jack Kingdon’s knock down but could not direct his effort on the right side of the post.

The final whistle blew at 2-2 for the second week in a row, seeing Adam Lawrence’s side drop points in consecutive matches but still remain unbeaten 16 matches into the season.

United: Myles, Kamason (Thwaites 75), Munro, Kingdon, Amass, Devaney, McAllister, Musa, Curley (Baumann 62), Missin, Biancheri

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes, Armer, Bailey

