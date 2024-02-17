Barcelona may be open to offers for Manchester United target Jules Kounde

Manchester United’s issues at centre-back have caused Erik ten Hag a headache or two this season.

Injuries have plagued the entire back line but having played his 11th different centre-back pairing in the recent win at Aston Villa, the issue at the heart of his defence is clear.

The manager was hoping to improve his options last summer but ran out of budget after failing to shift some transfer-listed players.

Given the turbulence this campaign, United will surely be adding to their numbers in the closed-season window.

Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford and, as reported by Spanish media, may become available in the summer.

The Catalan club are hoping to raise some funds by moving on some players and have options to sell at centre-half.

Kounde could be “placed on the market first” having struggled for form this season.

The Frenchman has been shifted out to right-back at times during the campaign despite “publicly and internally” expressing his desire to play in the middle of the back four.

This may leave the 25-year-old open to a move and with Barca potentially happy to listen to offers, this could be the optimum time for United to strike.

Kounde would provide Ten Hag with another option in defensive areas with the continued struggles for both Rapha Varane and Lisandro Martinez to stay fit.

Whether he would provide an upgrade on the duo is up for debate but should United be able to negotiate an economic price for the player he may find his way to Old Trafford.

United have already shown strong interest in Kounde and the stars may now be aligning for a switch to the Premier League.

Having enjoyed a return to form since the start of 2024, United will hope to continue their good run with a tricky-looking trip to Luton Town tomorrow afternoon (Sunday).