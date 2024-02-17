Chelsea make Ivan Toney their number one target with the striker also linked to Manchester United

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is likely to be one of the biggest Premier League transfer stories of the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the controversial forward but it’s clear they will face stiff competition for his signature.

As reported by The Sun, Chelsea have made the 27-year-old their number one target for the summer window.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted he is resigned to losing his star man this time around, with Toney’s contract running out in 2025.

However, The Bees will be holding out for a huge transfer fee with sums of £80 million touted.

Since Todd Boehly’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s strategy in the market has been erratic to say the least.

The Toney revelations comes just hours after Victor Osimhen was named as their primary target, another player linked with a move to Old Trafford.

A source says Pochettino has instructed his club to “move heaven and earth” to sign the sought after striker who has just returned from suspension after breaking Premier League betting rules.

Arsenal also hold heavy interest in the forward and it’s looking increasingly likely United may decide to look elsewhere for some support for Rasmus Hojlund.

After a slow start, Hojlund has begun to find his feet in Manchester after banging in a goal in each of his last five outings.

Toney would no doubt provide another handy option to Erik ten Hag but Hojlund is showing he has the capabilities to lead the line for United.

With other areas of the pitch in need of surgery, it’s likely United will opt for a cheaper back-up to the young Dane and concentrate on the wide areas of their attack.