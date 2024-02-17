Dan Ashworth’s potential hire could spell trouble for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United



With so many changes at the executive level happening at Manchester United, fans could be forgiven for thinking about the impending revolution on the pitch.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team is expected to conduct an audit of the playing and managerial personnel as well.

One would presume that will only gather pace once the potential decision-makers on the future of those personnel are in place.

One of those potential decision-maker’s hiring could spell trouble for Erik ten Hag.

Football Insider reports that Dan Ashworth, United’s first-choice target to fill the Sporting Director position, is not impressed with the manager’s performance.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given Ten Hag till the end of the season to prove himself.

To add to that, further scrutiny on his future is set to arrive in the form of the current Newcastle man.

The executive hierarchy feels that Ten Hag’s performance in the Champions League and their “frequently uninspiring performances” have been “unacceptable”.

United crashed out of the group stage after being drawn into a group with Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Bayern Munich.

They remain off the pace in the Premier League as well, remaining outside challenger for the fourth spot.

The recent surge in results is encouraging and Ten Hag’s promise of better results once injury issues are resolved are proving to be true, however.

Therefore, he has earned himself till the end of the season to convince the new regime of his suitability as the club’s long-term answer in the dugout.

His prospects, however, have undoubtedly been weakened if reports of Ashworth’s stance on him are true.

The clock is ticking and one might feel that only qualification for the Champions League and a deep run, potentially winning the FA Cup would represent progress in INEOS and their team’s eyes.

